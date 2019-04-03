Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $116.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.77 million to $117.00 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $107.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $491.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.06 million to $499.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.48 million, with estimates ranging from $525.24 million to $573.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

