Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $24,922,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $23,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $11,317,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

