ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 7.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.45% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

SH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 3,905,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,163. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Short S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

