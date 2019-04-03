ProPhotonix (PPIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.91.

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

