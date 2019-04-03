Progress Software Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

PRGS opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

