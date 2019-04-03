PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN) Earns “Average” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their average rating on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.
PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.