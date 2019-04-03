PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN) Earns “Average” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their average rating on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.