Private Trust Co. NA Has $585,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,202. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

