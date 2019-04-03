Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,044 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

