Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 168 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,279 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

