Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,340 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $122,898.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

WARNING: “Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,340 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/private-asset-management-inc-sells-21340-shares-of-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.