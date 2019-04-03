Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,509,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

