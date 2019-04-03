Private Asset Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Square by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529,495. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,852.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $6,562,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $199,296.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,959.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,126 shares of company stock valued at $91,618,604 in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

