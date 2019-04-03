Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.45. 1,255,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,217. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

