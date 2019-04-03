Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $7,804,183.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,880.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $9,931,800.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,852 shares of company stock valued at $20,061,774. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

GMED opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

