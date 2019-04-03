Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.01 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Apache worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,045,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 12,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APA opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

