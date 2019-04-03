Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,164 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 2,193.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

