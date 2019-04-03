Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Director Brian Pratt Sells 235,751 Shares

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 235,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $4,891,833.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,878,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Brian Pratt sold 871 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,553.95.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Brian Pratt sold 76,080 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,720,168.80.

On Monday, March 11th, Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $249,737.60.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Pratt sold 35,429 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $794,672.47.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Brian Pratt sold 110,182 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $2,569,444.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Pratt sold 129,812 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $3,009,042.16.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.64%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRIM. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,906,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,534,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 159,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

