Power Integrations Inc (POWI) CFO Sells $66,886.99 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $66,886.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,001.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,212 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $365,673.92.

On Monday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $60,558.68.

On Monday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,075 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $135,144.75.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 358,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,898,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,212,000 after buying an additional 36,227 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/power-integrations-inc-powi-cfo-sells-66886-99-in-stock.html.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.