POET Technologies (POETF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

POETF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

