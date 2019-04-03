PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 1,092 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $49,019.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $223,848.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,622.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 644,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 956,429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 420,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,829 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $14,979,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 558,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 255,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

