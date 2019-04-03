PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 467.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

