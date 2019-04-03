PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 286.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 783.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 150,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 725,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 20,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 40,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,313,705 shares of company stock valued at $254,259,488.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-bjs-wholesale-club-holdings-inc-bj.html.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.