Plutus Powergen (PPG) Shares Down 13%

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,513,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

