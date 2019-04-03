Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,800.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $728,790.00 and approximately $15,800.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00385545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.01809732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00258201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00409530 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.