PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $167,097.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.25 or 0.14636027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00010179 BTC.

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,270,135 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

