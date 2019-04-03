PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $26.60

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $26.60 or 0.00530923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $3.86 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins and its circulating supply is 700,000 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

