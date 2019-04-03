Planning Directions Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,358. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $116.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5216 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Planning Directions Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/planning-directions-inc-sells-263-shares-of-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.