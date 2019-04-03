Plancoin (PLAN) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Plancoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. Plancoin has a market capitalization of $66,399.00 and $0.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plancoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plancoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005853 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012952 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00151248 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009576 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Plancoin Profile

PLAN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co . Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plancoin Coin Trading

Plancoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.