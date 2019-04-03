Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $106,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.41.

PXD opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

