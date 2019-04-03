Pinnacle Bank Takes $64,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, Chairman Richard S. Grant acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,692.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

