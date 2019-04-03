Pinnacle Bank Purchases Shares of 881 Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,891 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,554,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,814,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.30 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

