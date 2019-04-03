Pinnacle Bank Invests $58,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

