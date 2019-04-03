Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinnacle Bank Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/pinnacle-bank-buys-new-stake-in-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.