Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $393,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at $62,812,585.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

