Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $732,483.00 and $10,617.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 98.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00067201 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000603 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000127 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,267,691,876 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

