Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

