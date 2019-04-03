PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (ISD) Position Cut by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,938 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 681,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

