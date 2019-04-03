PG&E (PCG) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.66. PG&E shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 10003653 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Argus raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Get PG&E alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PG&E by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PG&E (PCG) Shares Gap Up to $17.66” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/pge-pcg-shares-gap-up-to-17-66.html.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.