Pensionfund Sabic Has $360,000 Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 57,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

