PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

PMT stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $118,710.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 131,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,005,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.