Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Topps Tiles (TPT)

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.60 ($1.12).

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of $144.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

