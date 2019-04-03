Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $105.76.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura increased their price target on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-sold-by-ae-wealth-management-llc.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.