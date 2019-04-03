Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Payment Data Systems is a service bureau clearinghouse in the electronic bill presentment and payment industry. Electronic bill presentment and payment is the process of presenting a bill in a secure environment on the Internet and facilitating payment of the bill utilizing an electronic transfer of funds. The company provides a scalable, branded, and secure end-to-end electronic bill presentment and payment solution, allowing billers to realize the advantages, while requiring significantly lower up-front costs, shorter lead times on initial implementation and upgrades. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Payment Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of PYDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,442. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.92. Payment Data Systems has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.82.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payment Data Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Payment Data Systems news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $47,261.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

