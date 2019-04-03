Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payment Data Systems’ earnings. Payment Data Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Payment Data Systems.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 15.09%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Payment Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $47,261.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,442. Payment Data Systems has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.92.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

