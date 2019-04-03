Paycom Software (PAYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.75

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.75 and last traded at $189.93, with a volume of 12439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.87.

The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $1,545,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $471,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

