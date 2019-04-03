Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $112.06 million and $137.09 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00019105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00371088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01740905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00254292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00398484 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 112,530,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,316,105 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.