Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.91. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $67.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,140,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 150,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 144,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

