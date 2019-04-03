Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,728 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $95,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Shares of PH opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

