Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,518,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,084,000 after purchasing an additional 463,251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 84.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,389,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 634,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $196,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,772 shares of company stock worth $4,847,411. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

