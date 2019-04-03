Park National Corp OH Sells 2,188 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $908,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

